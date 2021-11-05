To the Editor:
I received this letter from Santa recently, regarding his welcome to Little Falls, the day after Thanksgiving:
“Little Falls is one of my favorite places on earth! That is why I have chosen to again have a parade in your town Friday, Nov. 26, starting at 6 p.m. I invite you to come on out, bring the whole family and enjoy this very special event with me.
“The parade will start at the corner of Lindbergh Drive and Broadway, head across the bridge to Bank Square where I turn on to First Street NE and end at the Fire Hall. I will be on the last float in the parade, so be sure to wave to me! I really like that!
“Not only do I invite you to come and enjoy the parade, I also ask you to be a part of the festivities. Businesses, service organizations, youth groups and church choirs are invited to participate in the parade.”
Helping organize the parade is the West Side Improvement Association. Contact me, Mary Bednarek, to enter your unit by Nov. 23, by calling (320) 632-5155 during business hours, or email to mary@littlefallsmnchamber.com.
Hope to see you there! — Mary Bednarek, Santa Parade chair, Little Falls
