To the Editor:

A small group “at the top” decided all University of Minnesota students must be injected with a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the University. The University of Minnesota Board of Regents imposed this requirement recently, effective when a COVID-19 vaccine gained full FDA approval, seemingly imminent.

This is outrageous.

The idea that any educational institution, government entity, grant corporation, business, organization, etc., can require proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a “condition for doing business” must be considered unacceptable, unthinkable, an atrocity, in our society and within humankind.

Yet, this is happening fast all across Minnesota and America, wherein a small group at the top or just one person can institute a COVID-19 vaccination requirement unopposed.

Recently one person, Governor Tim Walz, decided all state of Minnesota employees working in person must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

I thought Walz gave up his dictator’s “emergency powers,” but if “everybody and his brother” who has power or leverage over others can instantaneously require COVID-19 vaccinations, what would bar Walz from doing the same?

Americans have been essentially defenseless against the raw coupling of reckless, wholesale dictatorial power and COVID-19 mandates, which continues to devastate our nation like no outside enemy ever could. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud

