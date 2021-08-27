To the Editor:
A small group “at the top” decided all University of Minnesota students must be injected with a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the University. The University of Minnesota Board of Regents imposed this requirement recently, effective when a COVID-19 vaccine gained full FDA approval, seemingly imminent.
This is outrageous.
The idea that any educational institution, government entity, grant corporation, business, organization, etc., can require proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a “condition for doing business” must be considered unacceptable, unthinkable, an atrocity, in our society and within humankind.
Yet, this is happening fast all across Minnesota and America, wherein a small group at the top or just one person can institute a COVID-19 vaccination requirement unopposed.
Recently one person, Governor Tim Walz, decided all state of Minnesota employees working in person must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
I thought Walz gave up his dictator’s “emergency powers,” but if “everybody and his brother” who has power or leverage over others can instantaneously require COVID-19 vaccinations, what would bar Walz from doing the same?
Americans have been essentially defenseless against the raw coupling of reckless, wholesale dictatorial power and COVID-19 mandates, which continues to devastate our nation like no outside enemy ever could. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
