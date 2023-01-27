Keith Anderson starts his Jan. 15 editorial talking about how wonderful unity is and ends by complaining about Republican disunity in Congress. Let’s look at what Democrat unity has gotten us.
President Trump gave us border security and Democrat unity has taken it away. The three top Democrats say our border is secure and every Democrat agrees. The country is suffering, but they don’t care.
Trump gave us energy independence and Democrat unity took that away and gave us high energy prices and record inflation. Again, much suffering because of Democrats unity.
Anderson says the Republican disunity was over the rule changes and committee assignments. Absolutely. Those 20 conservative Republicans wanted to change the rules back to what they were before unified Democrats changed them and wanted to get committee assignments to people who wanted changes made. We’ll see how effective those changes are. Our Democracy cannot last much longer under unified Democratic party that doesn’t care enough about the hard-working middle class to break their unity, and are willing to tolerate the pain as long as it’s not their pain.
Interesting how Anderson did not mention that Trump broke the resistance and asked them all to agree. Trump attempting to unity the Republican Party? — Thomas E. Paulson, Little Falls
