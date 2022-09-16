President Biden kept a campaign promise to reduce student loans, and now national and local rightwing commentators are telling listeners how terrible that was. With Biden’s plan, low income former students could have $10,000 - $20,000 of student loans forgiven. Wealthy people are not eligible.
That seems to be the problem for the right-wing. When wealthy people jumped to help themselves to PPP loans, they didn’t complain. No complaints when wealthy people didn’t have to pay back the PPP loans or interest. Not a word.
Who got those PPP loans? If you’re unsure if your PPP loan and interest were forgiven, check www.propublica.org. While you’re looking at the PPP list, ask yourself if those businesses were actually suffering during COVID. Some were, many weren’t. But they all took the money, even local Representative Kresha. PPP loans are recognized as partly to blame for inflation, but that’s not where right-wingers point.
Facts: Student loan forgiveness over 10 years equals $300 billion. PPP loans one year equals $953 billion. About 75% of PPP funds went to the top 20% of households by income (source NBER).
Stop blaming people who actually need the money, and are likeliest to spend it locally instead of investing it. — Roman Witucki, Little Falls
