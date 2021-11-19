To the Editor:
Regardless of our age, sex, race, color, creed, we are all human and we need someone to love and someone to love us. The love of important people in our lives provides meaning for our existence and our actions. We all agree on the importance of the safety, health and well-being of those we love. We share these feelings no matter what city, state or nation we call home. Take a moment and think about how you safeguard your loved ones, right now…
Is global warming important to you? Global warming threatens all of us, including those we love; one-third of Americans were directly impacted in 2020. Our children, and future generations, are in increased danger as it worsens. We all need clean air, water, adequate food and shelter. Burning fossil fuels rapidly worsens global warming. Just 1.1 degree of global warming has already caused deadly severe weather-related heat waves, droughts, floods, fires, crop and soil damage with increased disease, poverty, climate-refugees and wars. Please act to protect those you love.
Join Citizens’ Climate Lobby (cclusa.org). Ask Senators Smith and Klobuchar and Representative Stauber to protect our children’s future by Pricing Carbon with a Dividend, the best global warming solution. — Michael Overend, Two Harbors
