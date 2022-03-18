Oakland Cemetery needs attention from members who purchased pre-need burial plots or have loved ones buried there. You probably noticed in the Morrison County Record that the 2022 annual meeting of the Oakland Cemetery Board was postponed.
The by-laws state the annual meeting be held around March 15. Was postponement necessary in view of the fact that the epidemic no longer poses a threat? The Omicron variant is more like a common cold, without the deadly effects of the Wuhan virus. It can be treated with monoclonal antibodies and other treatments that, used in a timely fashion, defeat the virus.
The five-member Cemetery Board needs new members, new goals and special attention to perpetual care/maintenance. The Board currently has four members. New board members were to be elected at the March meeting, as well as getting sealed bids for the custodial position. This is essential to groom the cemetery prior to Memorial Day
The past two years have been disastrous for the cemetery. Perpetual care needs updating. Hopefully this spring can and will bring much needed change with constructive criticism from comments from members treated with respect.
We sincerely hope and pray for the betterment of Oakland Cemetery and its perpetual care. — Jan and Woody Wiger, Little Falls
