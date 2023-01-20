Remember Line 3? The Canadian pipeline that travels through Minnesota carrying $43 million in Canadian crude oil daily? When it was built, it was a huge project and many people made big money.
The money was made at the expense of the Mississippi headwaters. All Minnesotans will suffer from the eco-banditry of Enbridge corporation and the carelessness of Minnesota’s regulators.
Pipeline supporters claimed that Line 3 was the most studied pipeline project in state history. Enbridge said it wouldn’t harm the environment.
In 2021, while trenching near LaSalle Creek, a Mississippi tributary, Enbridge encountered an unanticipated amount of waterlogged peat and mud. To fix the problem, workers drove sheet pilings into the ground, below the 20 foot depth allowed by their permit. The pilings ripped through the aquifers clay cap, releasing an estimated 10 million gallons of water into the creek. Next they poured a 350 foot concrete wall going 20 feet into the ground.
Enbridge violated permits like this two other times, rupturing aquifers and pouring hundreds of millions of gallons of water into sensitive environments. Even with the underground walls, water is still pouring into the environment and damaging ecosystems. And nobody is doing anything about it. — Tim King, Long Prairie
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.