On Tuesday, Feb. 1, I encourage citizens who deeply care about the fate of our great state and nation to attend the Republican precinct caucuses. In 2022, we will be electing a governor, all members of the Minnesota Legislature and members of Congress.
I am strongly supporting Paul Gazelka for Governor because he is the most qualified, experienced person to be governor. Gazelka’s service in the Minnesota Legislature has produced an excellent record in support of pro-life and opposition to taxpayer funding of abortions.
Gazelka is a strong advocate for the Second Amendment and gun owner rights. Gazelka has been tough on crime and is proposing legislation to toughen sentences for carjackings and violent crime. As Senate majority leader, Gazelka had the Senate be the firewall against outrageous tax and spending increases by Walz and DFL legislators. Walz refused to repeal the tax on Social Security. Gazelka will do so.
Remember, it was Walz who refused to call out the National Guard while looters and arsonists burned 1,500 businesses in Minneapolis in 2020, at a cost of $1 billion. Yes, Walz fiddled while Minneapolis burned. Gazelka represented Camp Ripley in the Legislature. Gazelka understands the role of governor as commander-in-chief. — Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.