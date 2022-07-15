I believe the city is ignoring much better locations for the community rec center. Closeness to the schools shouldn’t be first priority for a community facility. There are plenty of great options that would serve and market Little Falls well.
Here is a partial list:
Belle Prairie — 34 acres, city-owned, near downtown, highways, athletic complex, Camp Ripley.
Haven Road South — near downtown, highways, Linden Hill, Visitor Center, Maple Island Park.
South of McDonald’s — 38-acres, city-owned, near highways, amenities, airport.
South of Walmart — 8 acres, near highways, amenities.
East of Walmart — Near highways, amenities, fairgrounds.
By Minnesota Power — near highways, amenities.
Former Creameries Blending/Centrasota Co-op — 6 acres, partially city-owned, near downtown, highways.
811 Sixth St. SE — 18.62 acres, near downtown, highways, airport.
Vacant commercial/industrial buildings — remodel with gym addition.
These locations would either have access off highways, expansion capabilities, more regional draw, construction savings, or be more beneficial to downtown. Even if needs to be purchased, like the school woods, they would be more suitable with less drawbacks. Make them change the location or vote “no” to the community rec center when asked. — Janelle Voltin, Little Falls
