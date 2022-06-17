To the Editor:

Lord, I don’t tell you often enough, the wonderful life I’ve been given. Well into the ages, I could write pages of the gratifying life I’ve been livin’.

Admiring the trees swaying in the breeze, sunshine, all birds and animals, in nature, contemplating God’s wonders. Sometimes his thunder wakes us, are we guilty of misbehaving?

Do we thank God often enough for family and friends, for strangers we meet every day? For those performing heroic deeds, or those who seem to get in our way?

It takes all people to interact, to maintain life, some with dire obligations. Are we doing enough in own little world to include members of all nations?

The world is changing, fast and furious. Take time to be kind today. Open your hearts with forgiveness and love, remember, God showed us the way. — Ellie Moberg, Pierz

