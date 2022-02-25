To the Editor:

What kind of city stiffs the disabled, repeatedly? Little Falls accepts thousands in federal grants each year, which requires them to comply with Federal Title ll/Title lll ADA laws.

On 6-15-21, a large porta-potty was placed illegally by Cans R Us (at the direction of city staff) in one of two disability parking spaces at city-owned Maple Island Park.

A letter to City Administrator Jon Radermacher, was sent by David Fenley (Minnesota Council on Disability), stating, “Please remove any items blocking disability parking spots and access aisles, it is a violation of state law. Also, please properly label all disability parking and ensure the correct number exist in every city parking lot the city owns/manages. This is a very simple fix that allows residents and visitors to live their lives independently. It also protects the city from civil rights violations at the federal (ADA) and state (Minnesota Human Rights Act) levels.”

On 2-6-20 and 2-17-22, the city piled snow in one of the disabled parking spaces at Maple Island.

On 11-6-21, numerous city-owned parking lot disabled spaces were not pavement striped (as required by law).

The Justice Department (handles ADA complaints) will be notified of these repeated violations. — Robin Hensel, Little Falls

