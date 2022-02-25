What kind of city stiffs the disabled, repeatedly? Little Falls accepts thousands in federal grants each year, which requires them to comply with Federal Title ll/Title lll ADA laws.
On 6-15-21, a large porta-potty was placed illegally by Cans R Us (at the direction of city staff) in one of two disability parking spaces at city-owned Maple Island Park.
A letter to City Administrator Jon Radermacher, was sent by David Fenley (Minnesota Council on Disability), stating, “Please remove any items blocking disability parking spots and access aisles, it is a violation of state law. Also, please properly label all disability parking and ensure the correct number exist in every city parking lot the city owns/manages. This is a very simple fix that allows residents and visitors to live their lives independently. It also protects the city from civil rights violations at the federal (ADA) and state (Minnesota Human Rights Act) levels.”
On 2-6-20 and 2-17-22, the city piled snow in one of the disabled parking spaces at Maple Island.
On 11-6-21, numerous city-owned parking lot disabled spaces were not pavement striped (as required by law).
The Justice Department (handles ADA complaints) will be notified of these repeated violations. — Robin Hensel, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.