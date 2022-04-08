I had the privilege of addressing the delegates to the recent Republican District 10 Senate Convention. I stated to the Republican delegates the great importance of residency of the candidates and their knowledge of the people and the issues/problems of the district they are seeking to represent.
I expressed great concern that one of the Republican announced candidates, Jim Newberger, who now resides in Becker in Sherburne County, announced his intention to move into Senate District 10 to run for state senator. Newberger stated to Aitkin County Republicans on March 14, that he intends to build a home in Benton County and have a “camper” for a temporary residence. This is political opportunism at its worst.
The one Republican candidate who has deep roots in overwhelming measure in both Morrison and Mille Lacs counties is Brent Lindgren. Lindgren was raised in Morrison County and served four terms as sheriff of Mille Lacs County. Lindgren is strongly pro-life and supports gun owner rights. He will ably represent the conservative, traditional values of the people of Morrison County.
Gordon Rosenmeier was the last person from Morrison County since 1970 to serve in the Minnesota Senate. I think it’s Morrison County’s turn. — Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
