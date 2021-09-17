To the Editor:
Who is the Grinch in Little Falls that shut off the lights on the buildings in downtown Little Falls this past December?
My family came into town last December to see the lights and were greatly disappointed the lights on the buildings weren’t on. At first it seemed like the city of Little Falls wanted to emphasize the pandemic by making the town dark and depressing. The wreaths alone on the light poles are pretty sad.
I recently found out the lights are to be permanently shut off and are being removed. What will be a motivation to bring my family to downtown? Luckily there will be lights in the parks and the bridge, but it’s OK to leave downtown dark and depressing? Who thinks this is a good idea?
Whoever is responsible for the lights should be ashamed of themselves for letting our town go so dark during the holidays when smaller towns in our county do so much more. Perhaps their heart is three times too small during the holidays. — Eileen Espelien, Little Falls
