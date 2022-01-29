The southern border is secure. The USA is energy independent. Gas is $1.89 per gallon. Our troops are in control in Afghanistan. Our dedicated police officers are respected. Inflation is at 2%. Unemployment is low. The job market is booming. Communist nations fear us. Criminals are properly prosecuted. White House and cabinet positions are filled with competent, intelligent, experienced people. Store shelves are full. Oh, wait. That was under President Trump, not the fiasco we now have.
Biden’s only legacy will be recorded as the worst, most-ineffective assemblage in modern history, a disgrace to their families and to every red-blooded American. The only two shining stars, who consistently display virtue, integrity, fortitude and perseverance, are Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. While they staunchly uphold the Constitution and our historic values, where are Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith?
I urge every voter to look at their voting records and ask yourselves, if they really represent us. Biden’s three-ring inept circus unashamedly continues, conspicuously absent any integrity, intelligence or sanity. In closing, unscramble “omicron” and you get moronic, a fitting commentary on the current state of affairs.
For the record, that’s not hatred; that’s going through life with eyes wide open. — Horst Hanneken, Pierz
