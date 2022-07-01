As the administrator at Little Falls Health Services, I can speak firsthand about the shock and disappointment felt by long-term care providers around the state when negotiations stalled and the legislative session ended with no funding approved to address the severe staff shortage. I can also speak to the fear we feel about the future as we strive to provide care to seniors who need it.
There are over 23,000 open positions for professional caregivers throughout Minnesota. Already, 78% of care settings are limiting admissions and turning seniors away due to staffing shortages – even if beds are available. For our caregivers, who love our residents and feel called to serve them, low wages make it very hard to stay. I believe our registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, resident assistants, cooks, dietary aides, housekeepers, laundry and maintenance personnel are healthcare heroes. They should be compensated as such.
The funding reimbursement system that allows care settings to increase caregiver wages is deeply flawed, forcing operators to wait up to two years to recover costs. A third of care settings have raised wages by 10% or more, but without state funding to support these increases, it’s only a short-term. — Austin Ver Steeg, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.