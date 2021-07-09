To the Editor:
People knowingly or unknowingly; weak, brainwashed, defeated; men feminized, weakened, addicted to ball, beer and breeding; lacking the courage, to stand up for their own kids.
Marxists, infiltrating schools, destroying kids’ minds. Hate America, all whites racist, current mantra of millennial woke teachers: products of broken education system.
Perhaps, only hope, power of the feminine; mothers, grandmothers; rising up against local school boards and deep state teachers union,
Religion has stripped God out of the individual, using guilt, fear and shame Priests abusing children, worshippers, mesmerized, mind controlled.
Politicians, Hollywood, bankers; all connected to disempower and enslave people here, on our prison planet.
Jesus “All things, I have done, you can do and greater.”
“Ye are all God’s.”
People, calling out, to God, for help. Why should God help people, of free will, that allow their children to be brainwashed and sacrificed? Ask God,for courage, regain your power, fight back against these evil forces.
We either survive this “near death experience” as a country; and take our power back, or, this may be the final generation.
Get in the fight. What say you?
The journey continues — Daniel Bednarek, Harding
