To the Editor:

It’s always the innocent who pay for our loss of innocence,

It’s always the innocent whose lives are lost because of inaction;

It’s always the innocent who are cut down because we fail to lift up;

It’s always the innocent whose future is shortened because of our past;

Its always the innocent whose promise ends because we broke our promise;

Its always the innocent whose breath sputters and stops because our words were just hot air voicing hypocrisy;

It’s always the innocent who lose their innocence because our world is guilty of pride, jealousy, greed, and sin;

When will we stop pretending to be so innocent, so perfect, so righteous or true?

When will “innocent” not just be a term used to describe the latest victims of the horrors of our world?

When will we finally heed the blood spilled by our most Innocent of innocents, and do the work of loving others?

Indeed, it’s always the innocent who pay for our loss of innocence…

Lord have mercy, especially for our most recent innocent, Amen. — Rev. Tony Romaine, Little Falls

