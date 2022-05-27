Letter: Lament for the innocent May 27, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:It’s always the innocent who pay for our loss of innocence,It’s always the innocent whose lives are lost because of inaction;It’s always the innocent who are cut down because we fail to lift up;It’s always the innocent whose future is shortened because of our past;Its always the innocent whose promise ends because we broke our promise;Its always the innocent whose breath sputters and stops because our words were just hot air voicing hypocrisy;It’s always the innocent who lose their innocence because our world is guilty of pride, jealousy, greed, and sin;When will we stop pretending to be so innocent, so perfect, so righteous or true?When will “innocent” not just be a term used to describe the latest victims of the horrors of our world?When will we finally heed the blood spilled by our most Innocent of innocents, and do the work of loving others?Indeed, it’s always the innocent who pay for our loss of innocence…Lord have mercy, especially for our most recent innocent, Amen. — Rev. Tony Romaine, Little Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Traffic stop results in multiple charges against St. Cloud woman Tara Selinski: 45 years and counting Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Camp Ripley form unique partnership Storm causes significant damage to LF schools Phase One of school improvement project underway at Staples-Motley E-Editions Morrison County Record May 22, 2022 0 Online Poll How will/did you spend Memorial Day weekend? You voted: Visiting the grave of a loved one. Taking part in a Memorial Day observance near me. Enjoying a long weekend off of work. I worked all weekend. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.