To the Editor:
Concerning the letter entitled “Is there a mark or seal for believers,” may I submit the following:
1 Corinthians 5:7 says that Jesus is our Passover. Hebrews 13:10 shows that Jesus Christ is our altar as he replaced the entire Old Testament sacrificial system by his death, burial and resurrection according to the Scriptures.
In the Gospels of Matthew 28:1, Mark 16;1,2, Luke 24:1, the emphasis after Christ’s resurrection is on the first day of the week. He showed himself alive at a Sunday night prayer meeting in John 20:19.
No, Constantine didn’t invent Christianity’s worship on the first day of the week. 1 Corinthians 16:2 shows offerings taken on the first day of the week.
Mark 2:27, 28 says that the Sabbath was made for man and not man for the Sabbath. Therefore the Son of man is Lord of the Sabbath.
Thank God for Jesus Christ who fulfilled the Old Testament in the New Testament. — Mary Underwood, Pierz
