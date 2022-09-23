In the race for governor, there is only one candidate who can provide the necessary leadership to make Minnesota great again. That person is Scott Jensen of Chaska. Jensen is strongly pro-life and, as a medical doctor, personally delivered almost 1,000 babies, including preemies, and saved lives.
Importantly, Jensen strongly believes in protecting the public safety through tough, anti-crime penalties against violent and dangerous offenders. He favors lower taxes and parental input into education curriculum.
There is also an overwhelming need to replace Governor Walz for the dangerous, perilous course where he is leading Minnesota.
It was Walz, who upon the death of George Floyd in May 2020, refused to call out the National Guard to put down the rioters, looters and arsonists who destroyed 1,500 businesses in Minneapolis at a cost of almost $1 billion to business owners and taxpayers. Walz failed to act because he did not want to “offend” Black Lives Matter, an extremist, violent organization. Walz favors abortion for all nine months of pregnancy and taxpayer funding of abortions. Walz favors high taxes, runaway spending and a California carbons policy that would force Minnesotans to buy expensive, electric cars.
Indeed, Scott Jensen would be a great governor. — Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
