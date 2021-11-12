To the Editor:
In response to the Nov. 7 letter, “ACUB not a reason to restrict rezoning.” There was a good reason to deny this rezone request. The decision was based on protecting the “training activities” of Camp Ripley. The owner of this property knew about ACUB prior to purchasing this tract of land and selfishly tried to set a precedent for residential development within one and a half miles from Camp Ripley. That is wrong.
Using the term “industrialized military complex” shows how out of touch the letter writer is with the mission of Camp Ripley. Camp Ripley is a primary training facility for Minnesota National Guard unit; as well as national and international military training.
To be clear for the readership, the term “industrialized military complex” is a post-cold war term that establishes a relationship between the nation’s military and defense contractors to manufacture arms. That has nothing to do with the mission of Camp Ripley.
As for the Green New Deal? I sure don’t know what that means in terms of this rezone from agriculture to residential for an 18-home development —throwing terms around is not impressive. — Bernice Dumont-Brodeur, Ft. Ripley
