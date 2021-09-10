To the Editor:

This is about the vaccine and last week’s letter. We the people should have a choice. If you want the vaccine, get it. If you don’t, you shouldn’t have to. That’s how a free country is supposed to work.

Does the vaccine work? I have friends and other people I know that got the vaccine and now have COVID. A number of deaths from COVID have been reported even in people who have been vaccinated.

Don’t always believe what they tell you. We have a better chance of dying in a car accident, than we do from COVID.

Are you now going to be afraid to drive? The vaccine should be a choice. — Steve Selinski, Royalton

