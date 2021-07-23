To the Editor:
We read about the mark of the beast in Revelation, but is there a mark or seal that sets believers aside for our Heavenly Father? There is. Ephesians 4:30 says we are sealed by his Holy Spirit, but we are not to grieve it. The Father became grieved with the Israelites and then fought against them to correct them (Isaiah 63:10; Hebrews 3:17). He wants us to follow his ways and his teachings are forever (Matthew 5:17-20).
What is a major teaching? Keeping the true sabbaths (Leviticus 23) are a “sign between me and the children of Israel forever.” (Exodus 31:12-18) Verse 16 says the sabbath (seventh day, not Sunday) is a perpetual covenant. The Saturday sabbath was kept for many years until 321 AD when the Roman Emperor Constantine officially proclaimed the venerable day of the Sun (Sunday) to be the day of rest.
Much of Christianity has followed that edict to this day and in doing so, abandoned the mark or sign of Exodus 20:8-11, chapter 31 and Leviticus 23; something that grieves our Father yet.
The apostle John in 1 John 5:1-3 says that we show our love by keeping his commandments. Seventh day Sabbath anyone? — James Steinle, Swanville
