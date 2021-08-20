To the Editor:
In Scandia Valley Township someone doesn’t seem to care about or perhaps accept etiquette around displaying the United States flag. At the intersection of County Road 3 (320th Street) and 30th Avenue, a U.S. Flag flies halfway up a post topped by a campaign flag for our recent past president.
The site military.com/flag-day/flag-ettiquette-dos-and-donts.html offers the following guidance for flying the U.S. flag: “When placed on a single staff or lanyard, place the U.S. Flag above all other flags.”
Regardless of political leanings, respect for our country and its symbols should outweigh political dissatisfaction. More than nine months after the election after repeated recounts which disclosed no evidence of fraudulent voting, it’s time to accept the results, get on with life and take down the campaign remnants.
There will be another presidential election soon enough; it remains to be seen whether the GOP supports the same candidate again. — Robert Mooney, St Paul and Cushing
