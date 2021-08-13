To the Editor:

While you are sleeping, the Bureau of Land Management (original BLM) is spending over $80M on off range holding facilities and helicopter roundups of our wild horses and burros just for FY2021.

While not happening in Minnesota per se, it does and will continue to affect you and your pocketbook unless you speak up now. Over 80,000 wild horses and burros are in BLM holding facilities across our country, and you are paying the bill.

The BLM is not managing our public lands for wildlife but has become a puppet for the wealthy cattle and sheep industries. Livestock industries are paying a historic low $1.35/animal month on public lands designated for our wild horses and burros under the 1971 Wild Horse and Burro Act.

The Federal grazing program costs taxpayers over $500M per year in tax subsidies to the wealthy livestock ranchers. In fact, over 80% of our public lands designated for wild horses is being destroyed by cattle and sheep. Science proves that wild horses and burros are not to blame for the immense damage to our public lands, but being used as a scapegoat by the BLM and livestock industries. Pass the Safe Act HR3355. — Tammi Adams, Elk River

