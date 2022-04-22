Our magical Mississippi River, that flows through Little Falls, has finally received federal money to give it the protection it so badly deserves. This historic initiative will now protect and restore the great river at last.
The Great Lakes, Everglades and Chesapeake Bay have all had federal-based restoration programs previously, but the Mississippi did not.
The Environmental Protection Agency, with $300 million in federal appropriations, will help implement this program. From the headwaters to the delta, the funds will help support and improve water quality, pollution, shoreline restoration, invasive species, restore habitat, restore storm water runoff, reduce flood risks and more. This program will create a Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative national program office.
Close to three years ago, a Save Our Shoreline meeting was held in Little Falls. It was noted that shoreline erosion was increasing between the two dams. Close to 40 residents attended and various speakers were on hand to address this critical issue.
Together, we can continue to make this natural resource a priority for our community. What can we all do to make it a priority and reality? Can the Mississippi count on you? — Judy Rathje, Mississippi River cabin owner, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.