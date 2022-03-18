To the Editor:

Their businesses are a skip, hop and jump away in your local town;

They are your neighbors and friends and can fix your bad day if you are feeling down.

It could be a stiff drink, soul food, a “leaded” coffee, buying a gift or an uplifting conversation.

No Amazon shopping cart or Zappos purchase could cause you that much therapeutic elation.

When you shop local, your hard-earned money nurtures the attainable American dream.

Without supporting them, our community would turn into a ghost town, like a tragic movie scene.

Every decision we make, from the time the rooster crows until the sun sets, has an impact.

But with giant corporations booming, our local businesses take a significant hit, that is a fact.

Is gas or other merchandise sometimes more affordable in the “big city”? Sure, maybe.

But do they have your food order memorized or ask how your ill dad is, no, they would flee.

So when you need more cow feed or new lawn mower blades, set down your smartphone,

Take a drive to your shops in town, supporting local are how strong communities are grown. — Amanda Welle, Holdingford

