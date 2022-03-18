To the Editor:
Their businesses are a skip, hop and jump away in your local town;
They are your neighbors and friends and can fix your bad day if you are feeling down.
It could be a stiff drink, soul food, a “leaded” coffee, buying a gift or an uplifting conversation.
No Amazon shopping cart or Zappos purchase could cause you that much therapeutic elation.
When you shop local, your hard-earned money nurtures the attainable American dream.
Without supporting them, our community would turn into a ghost town, like a tragic movie scene.
Every decision we make, from the time the rooster crows until the sun sets, has an impact.
But with giant corporations booming, our local businesses take a significant hit, that is a fact.
Is gas or other merchandise sometimes more affordable in the “big city”? Sure, maybe.
But do they have your food order memorized or ask how your ill dad is, no, they would flee.
So when you need more cow feed or new lawn mower blades, set down your smartphone,
Take a drive to your shops in town, supporting local are how strong communities are grown. — Amanda Welle, Holdingford
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.