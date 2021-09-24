To the Editor:
Minneapolis playboy Anton Lazzaro, a major donor to the Minnesota Republican party, is in jail for running a sex ring and exploiting teenage girls. One of his accomplices, the president of the Young Republicans at St. Thomas University, is also behind bars.
Congressman Jim Hagedorn took $31,000 in dirty money from Lazzaro and Hagedorn’s wife, Jennifer Carnahan, was fired from her leadership position in the state GOP because of her cozy relationship with Lazzaro.
Amongst all this, Senator Gazelka is silent. He has not spoken out on the need to protect our children from greedy perverts. What are Senator Gazelka’s thoughts on sex trafficking by major donors to the GOP? What are his thoughts on how to protect our children? We don’t know. We only know he that wants to be governor. — Tim King, Long Prairie
