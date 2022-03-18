An expert propagandist once said that if you tell a big enough lie often enough, people will start to believe it.
In a recent Minnesota Public Radio discussion, two University of Minnesota epidemiologists fiercely advocated the continued wearing of masks, even as the COVID-19 pandemic waned and mask mandates were rapidly disappearing.
They emphasized mask wearing to protect the individual from the now mostly unmasked public, instead of the reverse.
One day later in a discussion with another University of Minnesota epidemiologist, this time on Minnesota Public Television, Dr. Michael Osterholm stated cloth and surgical masks don’t make any difference and that there’s no data that’s reliable masks made any difference for school children.
Whom do we believe?
The CDC’s own studies and other studies it lists going back years, indicate overall masks don’t prevent viral spread.
It’s urgent Americans evaluate the truthfulness, effectiveness and legality of all COVID-19 pandemic measures taken and public health information dispensed; reject the legitimacy of dictator governors, mayors and various public officials to rule by continuous “executive orders” and mandates; and examine whether decisions were made primarily to increase profits and autocratic power for pharmaceutical companies, the health care industrial complex and giant corporations. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
