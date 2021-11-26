To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the person who thinks it is comical to glorify the rich.
We are a capitalist country. We all have choices and opportunities. Some work and some don’t.
I would not insult a rich person. They are the ones who take risks.
I’m not sure what the writer means by hoarding. Is paying six times as much income tax hoarding?
It is the so-called rich who put money in savings accounts which enable people to borrow money to buy cars and homes. They invest in the stock market, which helps people’s retirement funds grow.
They buy cars and boats, which creates jobs.
They risk their money to buy real estate and to open businesses.
Instead of vilifying the rich, we should be emulating them by working hard and taking the risks. It is the American dream. — Walt Edin, Burtrum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.