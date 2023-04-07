Primary prevention of child abuse and prevention education is critical. It gives youth a language for safety and boundaries, empowering them to be strong and in control of their body and feelings. If we want to see a decline in abuse, harassment and bullying, prevention education and safe adults in the community are an essential piece. Most youth who experience abuse, harassment and other harm do so at the hands of someone they know.
I have known Anita Larsen, school social worker at Dr. S.G. Knight since 1994. She has volunteered on our crisis hotline for 32 years, was instrumental in getting our prevention education started in the schools in the early 1990s, received the 1996 Governor’s Act of Kindness Volunteer Award, received the 1998 Kosiak Memorial Award from the Minnesota Crime Victim and Witness Council as an outstanding volunteer advocate, served nine years on our Board of Directors, was part of our Violence Prevention Program collaborating with St. Gabriel’s Hospital and is a member of the Morrison County Child Protection Team.
I have the deepest respect for Anita and trust that her style of prevention education is done appropriately and with the utmost integrity. — Stephenie Och, Hands of Hope Resource Center, Little Falls
