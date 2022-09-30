At the DFL state convention in May, which overwhelmingly endorsed Governor Tim Walz for a second term, before entrance, delegates and attendees were required to show proof of vaccination, take a 10-minute nasal COVID-19 test and then required to wear a light-blue wrist band as proof of testing negative.
That’s chilling.
Recently, an expert observed that there’s no formal epidemiological definition of when a pandemic is over.
If so, how can citizens predict how long hurriedly produced and approved “emergency use” COVID-19 vaccine doses will be pushed on Americans for profit and power and also determine any long-term health consequences. The current “fifth dose” was only tested on mice.
As director of Minnesota’s COVID-19 pandemic response, Walz was solely dedicated to expanding the profits and authoritarian powers of Minnesota’s health care industrial complex companies, using the long-corrupt Minnesota Department of Health to simultaneously micromanage, restrict, crush and rob Minnesota’s citizens to accomplish this
Tragically, running government agencies, like the Minnesota Department of Health, to promote powerful interests ahead of protecting citizens is so epidemic across America that it’s a central issue of American democracy as crucial as how and who we elect to political office. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
