Early voting for the Minnesota Primary has already started. You can vote by mail, at the courthouse now, or on Primary Election Day on Aug. 9 at your polling location. (Find your polling location here: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/)
I encourage you to go out and vote. Vote Republican, but do your research first. We’re in a new district because of the census and redistricting.
We have endorsed candidates for statewide office and information about them can be found at mngop.com.
We are now in Congressional District 7 where Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach currently represents and is the Republican-endorsed candidate.
Morrison County is split into two Senate Districts (5, 10) and three House Districts (5B, 10A, 10B), with endorsed candidates in SD5 and HD5B. No candidates on the 10 side are endorsed and there are multiple candidates running in all these Legislative districts.
When you look up your polling information, you’ll see a sample ballot and find all the candidates there. Again, I encourage you to do your research before voting. Look at their websites and social media accounts. Talk to trusted friends. Be informed before you vote. Then go out and vote. Every vote counts, make sure your voice is being heard — Mandy Heffron, Morrison County Republicans chair, Little Falls
