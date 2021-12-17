To the Editor:

Dr. Mark Moe wrote powerfully last week. Whether through fear of needles or being dominated, many people have avoided vaccination against COVID. Our hospitals are seeing greater illness and death. It’s a danger to others if we aren’t vaccinated, a community aspect of the disease many of us hadn’t discussed. People could survive. It means viability at work. Employers depend on employees, and our illness is a disruption and stress for businesses, big or small.

A friend who lost a son said this: people are already infected by some falsehoods: “Don’t get vaccinated,” which can bring disease and death. Another mistake is: “Don’t trust the government,” maybe valid sometimes, and not now about public health during a pandemic. Another legend says, “The election was stolen.” This comes after re-counts and re-certifications; it may be why people support official voter ID cards to end voting by people who shouldn’t be.

Election officials tell us there have been few documented cases of voter-fraud. And the non-partisan League of Women Voters have said some people, low-income, minority, seniors and more vulnerable, through cost or complication, are unlikely to successfully use this system. It may be a way to discourage these people from voting. — Paul Hoffinger, Hillman

