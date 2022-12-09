The 2022 election is over; Minnesota DFL won state offices and the Legislature.
When the DFL held the governor’s office the Legislature in 2013-14, they passed legislation that improved people’s lives, like free all-day kindergarten, paid for by increasing taxes on Minnesota’s wealthiest individuals, most who live in the Twin Cities, not rural communities. Although opponents cried rich people would leave for lower-tax states, that didn’t happen.
Republicans wouldn’t work to find agreement on investing the state’s 2022 budget surplus, so DFLers start 2023 with billions of surplus dollars. Look for Gov. Walz to make education a top priority.
Republicans wanted tax breaks to families for private schools. Most are located in the Twin Cities. DFLers are committed to public schools — that serve children everywhere in the state.
Gov. Walz recently spoke about affordable child care both for workers who need it, and employers who depend on workers.
Also look for investments in affordable housing. Rural communities desperately need workers in, and those workers desperately need affordable housing.
We’ve seen the good that comes when the DFL passes policies that have a positive impact on people and communities across the state. Expect nothing less in the upcoming 2023 legislative session. —Roman Witucki, Little Falls
