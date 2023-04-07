Thanks to bills passed by the DFL-led legislature and signed by Governor Walz, children won’t go hungry at school, families will have more money in their pockets; and more Minnesotans’ individual rights are protected.
Lawmakers are now working to set a two-year budget. Gov. Walz and DFL leaders want to invest in our people’s greatest needs; by helping to address worker shortages, financial challenges to childcare and long-term care, and nursing homes; and helping small communities deal with aging wastewater treatment plants, roads and bridges.
But all this progress may not happen if Republicans, including our local representatives and senators, continue trying to protect the wealthiest and big corporations instead.
They try to spend our tax dollars on vouchers for private schools that all students don’t have access to. They deny that our families face barriers to work because they cannot find care for their children or loved ones; and they oppose efforts to repair and improve infrastructure that gives us clean drinking water and keeps us safe.
Don’t believe the same Republican rhetoric we hear every year. Believe the facts.
Investments in Minnesota’s people and places will provide relief for families and build a strong future for our state. — Roman Witucki, Little Falls
