Roman Witucki starts his 9-18-22 letter defending Biden’s student loan forgiveness. The letter says it will cost $300 billion, economists say it will cost up to a trillion. The letter does not say it will contribute to inflation, economists say it will.
The letter writer says low-income college graduates are deserving of student loan forgiveness. Why are low-income college graduates more deserving of student loan forgiveness than even lower-income workers deserving of car loan forgiveness? Why do Democrats think that college graduates are worth more welfare help than non-college graduates? Why do they think low-income taxpayers should pay for college loans for higher-income students? They are buying votes with our tax dollars, at $10,000 per vote.
Tom Hauser’s 9-14-22 “At Issue,” reviewed the Democratic ad for Angie Craig and the Republican ad for Tyler Kistner for accuracy: Kistner got a “B,” Craig got an “F.”
Republicans think education, crime, inflation, energy independence and the economy are our bigger priorities. Democrats think climate change and Green New Deal are our biggest problems. Republicans think every voter should have ID to ensure election integrity. Democrats think requiring IDs is unAmerican, but want to give every illegal alien a permanent ID? — Thomas E. Paulson, Little Falls
