To the Editor:
We have had to sit through two court hearings about our appeal of a Board of Adjustment decision that was rendered against us in a ridiculous, unfair meeting in May, 2020. We were denied an “After the Fact” variance for a small deck on our cabin that was built only because we had an approved permit given to us by the Land Services Office. A deck has surrounded our cabin since 1977 — 3.5 years later they decided “Oops, we shouldn’t have given you that permit” and turned our life upside down.
We appealed the decision in district court, and won. The county then appealed that decision.
People of Morrison County need to know that tax dollars are being wasted harassing landowners for mistakes made by them dating back to 1977.
The word limit here is constrained, but if you’d like to hear about it, we are on Fish Trap Lake, and we’re the ones with the sign on the lake side. We are hoping for a story in this paper soon. Government gone wild. I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of it. — Jill and Jim Moore, Cushing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.