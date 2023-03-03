Crow Wing County, good example, why not to appoint.
For 11 months, approximately 60 members of the Constitutional Conservative Christian Citizens group, concerned about fraud in the 2020 election; did the research, boots on the ground; conducted door to door surveys in the county; found many reasons for concern, along with irrefutable proof of fraud related to Dominion Voting Systems. Meeting after meeting, presented evidence to county commissioners, giving anyone with a conscience reason for concern. Met with silence and blatant disrespect for their findings.
Commissioners’ most important job, to certify a honest election. Board invited to attend election integrity presentation; evidence of voter fraud, attended by 400+ people, in Brainerd, Board disinterested, refused to attend.
Appointed auditor questioned at length; spoke like a Dominion spokesperson, misrepresented the facts on several points. Quite frankly, out of her element when questioned, by well researched citizens.
Democratic auditor with authoritarian powers can intimidate a weak County Board, leaving citizens hung out to dry. Auditor and Secretary of State have tyrannical powers, to manipulate election results.
Commissioners need independent system of checks and balances, to hold auditor accountable.
People demanding answers. Why are county commissioners voting against the will of the people? Wake up. — Daniel Bednark, Harding
