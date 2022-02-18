U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell did a brave and courageous thing recently. He admitted that what we all saw on Jan. 6, 2021, is what we all saw on Jan. 6, 2021. Here’s what Sen. McConnell, the leader of the Senate Republicans, said.
“We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”
“No one would disagree with that,” House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill, after Sen. McConnell had the courage to state the obvious.
Of course the Republican National Committee wants us to believe what we saw wasn’t what we saw and that the violent insurrection was actually legitimate political discourse.
Washington, D.C. politicians often struggle to get a handle on reality. Our Central Minnesota politicians are generally more grounded so I asked two of them, who I consider friends, what they thought.
“I agree with Mitch 100%!!” Rep. John Poston wrote me.
“I have not supported the Jan. 6 events and decry violence – no matter who does it,” Rep. Ron Kresha wrote in an email.
So, it’s good to seen common sense is alive in Central Minnesota. — Tim King, Long Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.