To the Editor:

Resist, don’t enlist.

Don’t sign up to kill another mother’s child.

Don’t be part of destroying another’s home, or infrastructure.

Don’t be a corporate tool.

Don’t support genocide.

Don’t risk your sanity.

Don’t end up suicidal.

Save earth, end war.

Money for human needs, not the war machine.

Americans should have learned by now, war is not the way.

Camp Ripley is a cog in the killitary wheel. Yes, that means every soldier out there. Our troops are trained to kill and blow things up.

Don’t join the Army, National Guard, Air Force, Marines, Navy or any other part of today’s military. You will regret it.

Find another career path, with funding from a different source. There are plenty.

This year, make world peace, your first priority.

Demand civil dialogue and diplomacy, from all your elected officials. Peace is possible.

Write your representatives, congressman, senators, governor and our president. Today.

Join the next protest, or better yet, call your own.

I have. You can too.

I can’t afford war. Can you? — Robin Hensel, Little Falls

