Christians celebrate the Season of Creation from Sept. 1 to Oct. 4. This year’s theme is “Listen to the Voice of Creation.” The burning bush image for the Season harkens back to the Book of Exodus, when God sought Moses’ attention and response to the crisis in Egypt.
Creation seeks our attention today as temperatures rise, wildfires burn and floods ravage; we can each respond. The Franciscan Community in Little Falls has joined the Laudato Si Action Platform, which encourages individuals and organizations to take concrete steps in response to the cries of the Earth and of the people most in need. Goals include development of the One Planet Fund to provide $1,000 grants to organizations in central Minnesota for climate change/Earth renewing projects; divestment from fossil fuels; elimination of single-use plastic; emissions reduction through installation of LED lights; accompaniment of a refugee family; Border Encounter sojourns to understand the causes and consequences of immigration; and celebration of creation-centered Mass/prayer service once a month.
We invite you to join us in Sacred Heart Chapel at 11 a.m. on Sept. 22 and Oct. 5 (future services will be announced on our website: www.fslf.org). — Rosanne Fischer, coordinator, Integral Ecology, Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.