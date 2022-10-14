A letter in the Sept. 25 Morrison County Record from two liberal Democrats from Randall, expressed their support for Suzanne Cekalla for senator for District 10.
Interestingly, the letter mentioned only one policy issue as to why the writers were supporting Cekalla. The letter touts Cekalla’s “support (for) women’s reproductive rights.”
The liberal left’s code words for abortion is always “women’s reproductive rights.” I would remind these two Democrats that abortion is the killing of an innocent, unborn child made in the image of God. Yet, the liberal left and its candidates consistently push hard for the legal right to kill unborn babies and then demand taxpayers pay for this heinous, immoral policy.
Cekalla has also made clear her position on abortion. Cekalla is quoted in an Oct. 3 legislative candidate forum in Brainerd that abortion “and reproductive rights is the number one concern among people.”
The letter also states that Cekalla’s “moderate voice” will be a positive in the Legislature. But again, only one issue — abortion — is mentioned in the letter. There is nothing “moderate” about abortion. Abortion kills an innocent, unborn baby, an act of tragic violence that is both extreme and with certain finality. — Jerome Czech, Little Falls
