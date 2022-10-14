I support Suzanne Cekalla to represent Minnesota Senate District 10. Suzanne has the demonstrated ability to work for the greater good of all District 10 residents. Throughout her career as nurse, pastor and hospital chaplain, business owner, youth employment director and parent, she has worked with and for people, treating all people as valued members of society — regardless of race, religious or political interests.
Voting simply for a party rather than the most qualified person with the best skill set for the job is a concerning trend that should be challenged. Suzanne’s willingness to work across the aisle and her in-depth knowledge of issues makes her the most suitable District 10 Senate candidate. Suzanne’s understanding of affordable access to healthcare, retaining healthcare workers, adequate funding for schools and teachers, and improving support for veterans informs us she is functioning at a higher intellectual level and is the best candidate to lead Minnesota into the future.
Suzanne has lived a life of service to others, is well-educated, is willing to work with her legislative colleagues by standing up for the greater good of everyone in our communities.
Together, let us elect a thoughtful, knowledgeable, caring senator. Vote for Suzanne. — Judith Hecht, Little Falls
