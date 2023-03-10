On Feb. 21, the Morrison County Commissioners cast a majority vote to appoint an auditor/treasurer rather leave it as an elected position, a difficult decision.
This vote ensures a qualified candidate will be filling the position, not someone who won a popularity contest in a general election.
Job duties of the auditor/treasurer include: computing and collecting taxes, managing the county investments and checking accounts, overseeing county licenses, along with serving as chief election official.
The Minnesota Secretary of State website lists qualifications needed to run for a county office as: eligible to vote in Minnesota, not have filed for another office, must be 21 upon assuming office and a resident of their voting district. This means that no degree in accounting, finance or any investing experience is needed. No experience supervising a department with multiple units is needed. This office trains our local election judges, yet no experience with elections is needed.
Morrison County Dec 31, 2021, audited financial statement lists cash and investments as $42,183,902. How frightening to have someone with absolutely no experience investing our county tax dollars, computing our real estate taxes and overseeing the license bureau. I say kudos to our commissioners on their decision. — Peggy Koscielniak, Hillman
