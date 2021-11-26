To the Editor:
The 791-page “For the People Act of 2021” passed the House with all but one Democratic member of Congress voting for it. This un-American bill is now in the Senate (S1), where Democrats are incessantly working to cram it through.
This bill seizes control of how we run our elections and gives the federal government control of elections, instead of the states. It terminates automatic purging of ineligible voters from voter rolls and would not allow voter ID. Our tax dollars would fund campaigns of politicians.
Does this sound like what you as a voter want? It will destroy the ability to conduct fair and honest elections. It is anything but “For the People.”
Same-day voting registrations will assure the millions crossing our southern borders are handed a ballot so Democrats won’t have to cheat their way to victories.
We show valid IDs to purchase alcohol, fly, etc., but not for such a vital privilege of electing leaders for our nation. Shameful.
Do you desire fair elections? If so, contact your senators to vote against S1 and work with Minnesota representatives to get voter ID laws passed in our state. — Mary Carlson, Motley
