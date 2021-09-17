To the Editor:
It seems to me that Joe Biden’s executive order that all private employers with 100 or more employees must either require that employees be vaccinated for COVID or be tested every two weeks for COVID is a good way to force employers to move their jobs overseas.
After President Trump worked so hard to bring back jobs, it seems that the Democrats are intentionally trying to export jobs off American soil.
This is not about the vaccine. It is about whether the government can force Americans to put something into their bodies. It is about freedom. — Aleta Edin, Burtrum
