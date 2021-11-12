To the Editor:
The letter, “The wealthiest must pay their fair share” was absolutely amazing. Everyone agrees that the wealthiest must pay their fair share, but it’s so duplicitous, I must respond.
It says “loopholes and deductions mean may of them pay nothing.” All agree, but what is Biden’s BBB doing about it? Nothing. In fact, Biden wants to hire many more IRS agents to search bank accounts with $600. Enough said?
The letter states: “Reagan and Trump gave big tax cuts to the wealthiest and corporations. I don’t know about Reagan, but I do know that Trump was forced by Pelosi and Schumer to change tax cuts, to make sure the wealthiest in their California and New York states reduced their taxes. Enough said?
Best of all, it says, “Republicans automatically say anything done by Biden is wrong.” We are all going through this because Biden has done more in his first nine months than any previous president. I ask the letter writer to list all of what Biden has done “right,” and will assume it is agreed everything else was wrong. Good luck with that list. I’m betting we never see it.
Unfair? Ask me to list everything Trump did right. — Thomas E. Paulson, Little Falls
