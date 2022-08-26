Voter beware. Seems Mr. Wesenberg’s perception of the world has danger under every rock, behind every cow. Without providing facts, he insinuates all manner of wrongdoing, using cryptically ambiguous statements.
The following summarizes his societal viewpoint: “Our country is not recognizable to the one I grew up in. We need to fight back now, to save our nation for ... future generations.”
What? Change happens. Moving is an option — another state or country.
Of concern is credibility. He states, “Our founding fathers never intended for us to have career politicians making laws for decades and decades.”
Misinformation. “The Founding Fathers considered — and rejected — the idea of term limits for Congress.” (Learn more at ThoughtCo.com).
And he says, “Having worked for the government, I have seen the corruption and inefficiencies.”
Corruption? At Camp Ripley, the DNR? Serious allegation.
People think the state Legislature is dysfunctional now. To force their agenda on the state, Mr. Wesenberg and this Action 4 Liberty crowd seem willing to continue that trend, and they’re whining: “Woe is me, the sky is falling. Gimme. Gimme.”
“We The People” deserve a healthy, thoughtful legislator, someone interested in helping not obstructing the legislative process.
Write-in candidate on election ballot, anyone? — Will Hecht, Little Falls
