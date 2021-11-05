To the Editor:
Follow me. That’s what the Savior asked his followers to do in John 12:26. He added, “If ye love me, keep my commandments.” (John 14:15) Are we doing so in deep appreciation and obedience to our Lord?
Yayshua (Jesus) desires us to have a heart like him, full of trust and obedience towards the Father in doing his will, which Yayshua did. Our Savior said the two great commandments are to love the Father with all our heart, soul (body) and mind, and loving our neighbor as ourselves (Matthew 22:37-40).
Loving our Father as Yayshua did does involve keeping the 10 Commandments including the Sabbath (Deuteronomy 5:1-21; 1John 5:3).
These commandments have never changed (Matthew 5:17-20) and believers try to keep them with wholeheartedness (Jeremiah 29:13).
Paul in 1Corinthians 15:34 helps us understand what to watch out for in ourselves, “Awake to righteousness, and sin not …”
Believers learn from Deuteronomy 4:2 “Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you.”
So, are we doing good to others, do we know what sin is? Are we willing to change? — James Steinle, Swanville
