I’m truly appalled and genuinely question the integrity of some of our local teachers and politicians for their defamation, ignorance, lies, hate and personal attacks against two outstanding Little Falls School Board candidates.
No attempt has been made to contact either Cassie Fredregill or Dan Schilling by the people who are slandering them to ask for clarification or explanation on their stances. Yet apparently, these people are more than willing to spread lies about two people they have never even had a personal conversation with.
I personally know Cassie Fredregill and Dan Schilling. I trust and fully support both of them because I’ve witnessed their community involvement and persistent integrity in fighting for what is right firsthand. I fully support them because they have the same belief system as I do, that schools should be focused on teaching academics, not social ideologies. I encourage everyone reading to call both them and speak to them directly about their campaign for school board.
Another false rumor is these candidates, as well as some Morrison County commissioner candidates, are being sponsored by Action 4 Liberty. This is not true because A4L does not endorse or sponsor candidates or campaigns of any kind. — Roseanne Grant-Bartkowitz, Little Falls
